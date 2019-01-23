2 bills restricting abortion to come before Utah lawmakers

MGN Online

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Republican lawmakers in Utah are proposing a pair of bills to restrict abortions, including a ban on the procedure after 15 weeks that would be among the strictest laws in the nation.



Rep. Cheryl Acton acknowledged Wednesday that her proposed ban would likely be challenged in court, but she said concerns about second-trimester abortions make it worthwhile.



Planned Parenthood of Utah says the measure would let politicians make medical choices, and it would fail in court.



Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, meanwhile, wants to ban abortions sought because the fetus has Down syndrome. She says it would prevent the “mass extermination” of an entire group of people.



The group Alliance for a Better Utah argues the measure is likely unconstitutional and passing it could set up a costly legal challenge.