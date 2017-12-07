2 Australians jailed in brutal slaying of Aboriginal woman

A judge has sentenced a man to at least 14 years in prison for the slaying of an Aboriginal woman who bled to death from a violent sexual assault on a remote beach.

The sentence for the death of Lynette Daley in 2011 ends a years-long legal battle by her family in a case that exposed Australia’s deep racial divide.

New South Wales Supreme Court Justice Elizabeth Fullerton sentenced Adrian Attwater on Friday to a maximum of 19 years in prison, with a non-parole period of 14 years and three months, for manslaughter and aggravated sexual assault.

His co-defendant, Paul Maris, was sentenced to nine years in prison, with a non-parole period of 6 years and nine months, for aggravated sexual assault and hindering the discovery of evidence.