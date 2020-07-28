2 Aurora police officers shot in Denver, officials say

Two Colorado police officers were shot Monday evening while reportedly pursuing a robbery suspect.

The Aurora police officers were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, the department tweeted. One officer was shot in the arm and hand. Injuries on the other officer were not specified, KMGH-TV reported.

The station reported the robbery suspect was also shot but is expected to live.

The circumstances of the shooting were not disclosed. Calls and messages to the Aurora and Denver police departments were not immediately returned. The Denver Police Department is assisting with the investigation.