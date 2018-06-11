2 attacks in Central African Republic kill 1 peacekeeper

The Central African Republic’s mission to the United Nations says one Burundian peacekeeper was killed and several government soldiers were wounded in separate attacks over the weekend.

The mission said Monday that armed elements attacked a U.N. patrol in Bambari on Sunday, killing one peacekeeper and wounding another.

The U.N. mission also said members of the armed group Unity and Peace in the Central African Republic attacked a troop convoy heading from Ouaka prefecture to Bangassou in the southeast Sunday.

Defense Minister Marie Noelle Koyara said two soldiers and a Russian instructor were wounded. She said five attackers were killed.

The defense minister called for armed groups to honor an accord meant to facilitate the deployment of security forces to protect civilians.