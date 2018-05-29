2 arrested while seeking help after illegal border crossing

The U.S. Border Patrol says a man and woman from Mexico who made it into the United States after illegally entering the country from Canada were apprehended several miles away in Vermont when they were asking people for help.

A document filed in a federal court Tuesday says agents were called Saturday after business owners reported the young couple was seeking help to make a phone call in Newport.

The couple later told agents they had entered the U.S. illegally from Canada the day before.

A separate document filed Friday said a U.S. citizen originally from Ecuador was caught in Derby Line along with another Mexican citizen. The three Mexicans admitted crossing illegally into the U.S.

The U.S. citizen told agents he’d been promised $1,000 to drive the three to New Jersey.