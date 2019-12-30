2 arrested in murder of DoorDash driver during Virginia Denny's robbery: police

Two men being sought in the killing of a DoorDash deliveryman during a Virginia Denny’s robbery last week have been arrested.

Jordan Anderson, of Manassas, Va., and Ryan Thomas Walker, of Chesapeake Beach, Md., were arrested Sunday in Maryland and Virginia, Prince William County police said. They are both 22.

They have been accused of robbing the Denny’s in Manassas overnight Thursday. About 23 people were in the restaurant at the time. They are also suspected in three other stick-ups just before Christmas, police said.

The DoorDash driver who was killed, Yusuf Ozgur, 56, had gone to the restaurant to pick up an order. He was shot as he unknowingly held the door open for them as they were fleeing, police said.

A Denny’s patron, a 34-year-old man, was also shot and wounded after the robbers demanded everyone get down on the floor and he did as told, police said.

“Detectives and our law enforcement partners are appreciative of the overwhelming support from our community in this case which enabled us to identify and arrest the suspects responsible for the murder of Yusuf Ozgur and the malicious wounding of another victim who is recovering from his injuries sustained during the incident,” police spokesman Sgt. Jonathan Perok said, according to the Prince William Times.

Anderson was arrested at a traffic stop in another county in Virginia, the paper reported Monday.

Walker was apprehended at the home of an acquaintance in Chesapeake Beach.

Police released surveillance video which showed two men in masks entering the Denny’s. One brandished a gun. The other possessed a baton.

The FBI offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Ozgur’s wife found out about the arrests from a detective, The Washington Post reported.

“She is grateful,” family friend Didem Urel told the paper. “She believes revenge is not ours to seek, it is for God, and we leave it up to him to give us the justice and peace we need.”