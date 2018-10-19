2 arrested after police found meth in home while investigating death of infant twins

Haley Miller and Sylvia Tapia

Haley Miller and Sylvia Tapia

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Two women were arrested in Utah on meth trafficking charges originating in the city of Twin Falls.

According to the Twin Falls Police Department, the two women lived in the same home as the infant twin brothers who died last week of unknown causes.

28-year-old Haley Miller and 32-year-old Sylvia Tapia were arrested in Cache County, Utah Thursday and were then booked into the Box Elder County Jail in Brigham City.

A Utah Highway Patrol press release said the women were also wanted for questioning as part of the suspicious deaths investigation.

The methamphetamine was found during evidence collection as part of the death investigation.

The warrants were issued on Monday and are for one felony count of meth trafficking for each woman.

The warrants were part of an ongoing investigation that is unrelated to the two children, who were found unresponsive last Friday, Staff Sgt. Wright said.

Both women will be held in Utah until an extradition hearing when they will be sent back to Twin Falls County.

The coroner’s office doesn’t know a cause of death for the children yet, and Coroner Gene Turley said on Thursday it will most likely be weeks before he has the results of toxicology and pathology reports.

However, officials did say there were no obvious signs of trauma to the babies.