2 Arkansas police officers wounded in Walmart shooting; suspect shot

A shooting at an eastern Arkansas Walmart Monday injured at least three people, police said.

Two officers were shot at a Walmart in Forrest City, about 85 miles east of Little Rock, KATV News first reported. The suspect was also shot, WMC5 reported.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately released. Forrest City Police dispatcher Chastity Boyd told The Associated Press that three people were shot inside the Walmart, but she didn’t have information about the extent of their injuries.

