2 Americans, 1 Brit dead after 15 rockets hit base in Iraq housing US troops, military says

Two Americans and one Brit were killed as more than 15 Katyusha rockets hit an Iraqi base housing U.S. troops Wednesday, the U.S. military said in a statement.

“The Coalition @CJTFOIR confirms more than 15 small rockets impacted Iraq’s Camp Taji base hosting Coalition troops, March 11 at 7:35 p.m. (Iraq Time),” Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) spokesperson Col. Myles Caggins said on Twitter.

2 US SERVICE MEMBERS KILLED IN IRAQ DURING MISSION AGAINST ISIS

Caggins added that an assessment and investigation are ongoing.

The attack comes just days after two U.S. service members were killed by enemy forces while advising and accompanying Iraqi Security Forces during a mission to eliminate an ISIS terrorist stronghold in a mountainous area of north-central Iraq on Sunday.

The U.S. military could not confirm who is responsible for Wednesday’s attack but one source told Fox News that “ISIS doesn’t have this capability.”

More than 11 people were wounded and the military continues to attend to those individuals, the source added.

The attack marks the largest on a U.S. base in Iraq since Iran fired ballistic missiles at bases housing U.S. troops in early January.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson and Jennifer Griffin contributed to this report.