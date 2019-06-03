2 16-year-old boys killed in central Wyoming rollover crash

MGN Online

MGN Online

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) – Two 16-year-old boys were killed and two 14-year-olds were injured in a weekend rollover crash near Boysen Reservoir in central Wyoming.



Boysen State Park law enforcement supervisor Lt. Christopher Konija tells KTWO-AM the crash was reported at 9 p.m. Saturday on the west side of the reservoir.



Konija says witnesses saw the quad-cab pickup fishtail before it slid sideways and rolled at least twice. None of the teens in the pickup was wearing a seatbelt and all were thrown from the vehicle.



The 14-year-olds, a boy and a girl, were flown to the hospital for treatment.



Officials have not released the names of the victims.