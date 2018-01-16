19-year-old arrested for rape

CAREY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – A 19-year-old Hailey, Idaho man was arrested for one count of rape around 11 p.m. Sunday.

A 16-year-old victim told Blaine County Sheriff’s Office officials she had been raped by Marco A. Martinez-Reyes of Hailey, Idaho on the previous night, January 13, 2018.

According to a report, the sexual assault occurred at the Carey Hot Springs along State Highway 26/93 east of Carey, Idaho.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office investigated the report, and subsequently arrested Martinez-Reyes

for one count of rape, a felony under Idaho Code 18-6101.

Martinez-Reyes will be arraigned in the Blaine County Magistrate Court in Hailey Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.