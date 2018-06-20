17-year-old shot dead by police while running away from traffic stop

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed by police in Pennsylvania while running away from a traffic stop, authorities have said.

Officers from Allegheny County Police Department responded to multiple 911 calls around 8.20 p.m. on Tuesday reporting that a man had been shot in North Braddock.

Police found a 22-year-old gunshot victim, who was later taken to hospital and subsequently released.

Witnesses reported that a vehicle was seen fleeing the scene and an East Pittsburgh officer saw a vehicle matching the description nearby, which had ballistic damage to the rear window.

When the officer took the driver out of the car and handcuffed him, two passengers ran from the vehicle, at which point one of them, the 17-year-old, was shot dead by police.

Dramatic video captured by an eyewitness shows the two passengers suddenly bolting from the vehicle and police shooting after them. One of the two can be seen falling to the ground.

The person recording the video can be heard saying: “Why are they shooting at him? Why are they shooting? All they did was run and they’re shooting at them?”

The footage has sparked criticism in the community of East Pittsburgh, around 15 miles from Pittsburgh.

Selena Brooklin asked the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: “Why did they have to shoot him when he is running away? What is the justification for that? There is no justification. There is no answer. You shot a man in the back while he was running away.”

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his identity has not yet been released.

Police are still seeking the second passenger. ACPD Superintendent Coleman McDonough has asked for the passenger to turn himself in so he can provide further information.