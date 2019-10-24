16 sentenced to death in Nusrat Jahan Rafi's murder: reports

The sixteen people charged in connection to the murder of a teenage girl who was burned to death earlier this year for reportedly accusing a principal at her Islamic school of sexual harassment have been sentenced to death, according to reports.

Nusrat Jahan Rafi’s death in a small town outside of Dhaka shocked the country.

The BBC reported that in April, she was lured to her school’s rooftop by four female students where she was pressured to withdraw her complaint about the school official. She reportedly refused and was allegedly gagged, tied, doused in kerosene and burned.

The culprits reportedly wanted to make her death look like a suicide, but she survived. She was badly burned, but on her way to the hospital, she managed to use her brother’s phone to film a statement where she named some attackers and said, “The teacher touched me. I will fight this until my last breath.”

The 19-year-old died four days later.

The 16 people accused in the case included students at Rafi’s school and two local politicians who held prominent positions at the school.

