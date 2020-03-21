152 Detroit cops in coronavirus quarantine, 5 test positive

The Detroit Police Department is working the streets with 157 fewer cops as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The department said 152 of those officers have been quarantined due to the virus. Another five have tested positive. One civilian member of the department has also tested positive.

“I’ve not seen anything like this,” Detroit Police Chief James Craig told a news conference Friday, according to news radio station WWJ-AM.

“It’s certainly a cause for concern,” he said, adding that at this point our services will not change.”

The station quoted Craig as denying his officers were turning a blind eye to crime, especially low-level misdemeanors.

A few days ago, Craig gave officers discretion in handling those minor crimes.

The chief said arrests were continuing without disruption.

The station reported that DPD’s 9th precinct had been the hardest hit by the quarantine order.

Those in quarantine had been at an event with a person who wasn’t exhibiting symptoms of the virus but later tested positive, according to the station.

Craig said other officers were filling in at the precinct.

Many of those in quarantine from that precinct are due to return to work soon.

“We still don’t know the full impact of the exposure there,” the chief said, according to the station.