14th annual Race to Feed the Hungry

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, which also means that the annual Race to Feed the Hungry also kicks off.

Many people in Idaho Falls showed up at Bill’s Bike and Run, to pick up their packets and also donate a few items.

As of this morning, the race had about 1,100 people registered but hope to see that number continue to grow before the race tomorrow.

This year the race is teaming up with the Idaho Food Basket, and hope to feed 11,000 families this Thanksgiving.