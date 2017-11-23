14th annual Race to Feed the Hungry

14th Race for the Hungry
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, which also means that the annual Race to Feed the Hungry also kicks off in Freeman Park.
Many people in Idaho Falls showed up at Bill’s Bike and Run, to pick up their packets and also donate a few items.
As of this morning, the race had about 1,100 people registered but hope to see that number continue to grow before the race tomorrow.
This year the race is teaming up with the Idaho Food Basket, and hope to feed 11,000 families this Thanksgiving.
“You come out to the race its just a cool environment of family that kids grew up here and moved away and everybody’s home for thanksgiving and their family comes out and runs this together,” Doug Swanson, of Bill’s Bike and Run said. “Its awesome to see them together. Running, exercising, but at the same time its awesome they are helping out our community.”
This event has been going on for 14 years put on by Michael and Wendy Hays. This will be the first year without Michael, who passed away earlier this year.
It is not too late to sign up for the race, they will still be accepting registrations tomorrow morning before the race starts at 9 AM. Runners and walkers will show up at 8 AM, and around 8:30 AM, they will continue with registration for those who have yet to sign up.