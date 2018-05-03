14-year-old St. Louis boy killed; 13-year-old in custody

Authorities say a 13-year-old boy is in custody in the shooting death of a 14-year-old St. Louis boy.

Police say the victim, Oscar Johnson III, was shot Wednesday near the Fountain Park neighborhood and died later at a hospital.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the 13-year-old was taken into custody and turned over to juvenile authorities.

The details of the shooting were not immediately clear but police say it occurred in the victim’s home.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com