14-year-old held after 5 young people hurt in party shooting

Police say a 14-year-old boy has been arrested after five young people were injured in a shooting at a teenager’s birthday party in suburban Indianapolis.

The shooting happened Saturday night at the clubhouse of the Lawrence Lions Club.

Police in Lawrence responded after a fight between two people at the party escalated into a fight between two groups in which several shots were fired. Police arrested a 14-year-old boy and are trying to determine whether anyone else fired shots.

Police initially reported four young people ages 13 and 14 were hurt, but later determined a fifth was taken to a hospital by family members. Police say one is in critical condition after being shot in the head. The other four had non-life threatening injuries to the hands, legs or body.