128 illegal immigrants found abandoned in Arizona, Border Patrol says

Border Patrol agents say that 128 immigrants that found near the Arizona border on Friday after being left behind by smugglers are all facing potential deportation.

Agents patrolling a border fence in a remote desert area in Arizona several miles west of the Lukeville Port located the group that apparently was being brought in the U.S. by human smugglers who remained in Mexico.

Children as young as four were among the immigrants that were found.

Authorities said they were from Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and Mexico. Several adults in the group also previously were charged with immigration violations.

Authorities said all the immigrants were evaluated medically and determined to be in good health before they were processed and turned over to the enforcement removal operations within Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

