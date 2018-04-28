126 pounds of meth found in truck carrying Starbucks products

A seemingly innocent truck carrying coveted Starbucks products between California and Washington was busted Thursday for also transporting 126 pounds of methamphetamine.

The Centralia Police Department in Washington pulled over the Freightliner tractor after the driver and passenger “acted suspiciously” during a traffic stop, The Olympian reported.

Officers deployed a narcotics-sniffing K-9 to check out the truck where the dog found a large amount of meth hidden inside a television box.

The meth was bundled into 40 bricks. Officers also found 2.4 pounds of suspected heroin, several grams of cocaine and thousands of Oxycodone pills.

The driver, a 22-year-old man from Mexico, and a 62-year-old man from California were booked into Lewis County Jail on “multiple drug charges,” police said.

The narcotics were not found in the trailer, and the Starbucks products were not exposed of compromised.

The truck was on its way to Spokane, Wash., during the time of the traffic stop.