121-year-old Wisconsin church moves on wheels to new location.

The pastor of a 121-year-old Wisconsin church told Fox News it’s been a long process moving the building on wheels to its new location.

Burke Lutheran Church in Madison held online services like a lot of other churches amid the coronavirus pandemic, but over the weekend the congregation made an even bigger change.

“It has been a long process and very nerve-wracking due to the fact that so many people have a long history with this congregation,” Pastor Robert Neubert told Fox News.

The 121-year-old sanctuary was raised up and moved Saturday. The move — about 300 feet, Neubert said — will give the church, which was surrounded by a cemetery, more parking, full handicap accessibility and greater capacity.

Bruce Boseben, treasurer of the congregation, told WKOW that the discussions to build a new building began around 30 years ago, “but it never got any support because the older folks like the old building.”

With everyone at home due to the coronavirus, the time was right to move the building.

The pastor said the church hopes to connect the sanctuary to a building, which includes an office and education wing, in the new location next week and be fully ready for in-person services by Christmas.