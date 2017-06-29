12 Songs To Listen To During The Eclipse

June 29, 2017 joshtielor Eclipse

There’s no reason you shouldn’t make the most of the two and a half minutes in the moon’s shadow! Here’s a playlist full of interstellar songs to celebrate the occasion. You may belt “Total Eclipse of the Heart” while watching the eclipse at your own risk.

And there’s a good chance we’ve missed some songs here, so be sure to let us know in the comments below!

Ain’t No Sunshine – Bill Withers

Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me – Elton John & George Michael

Total Eclipse Of The Heart – Bonnie Tyler

Walking On Sunshine – Katrina And The Waves

Dancing In The Dark – Bruce Springsteen

I Can See Clearly Now – Johnny Nash

Steal My Sunshine – Len

A Sky Full Of Stars – Coldplay

Under Cover Of Darkness – The Strokes

Blinded By The Light – Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

Black Hole Sun – Soundgarden

Eclipse – Pink Floyd

 

