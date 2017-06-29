12 Songs To Listen To During The Eclipse

There’s no reason you shouldn’t make the most of the two and a half minutes in the moon’s shadow! Here’s a playlist full of interstellar songs to celebrate the occasion. You may belt “Total Eclipse of the Heart” while watching the eclipse at your own risk.
And there’s a good chance we’ve missed some songs here, so be sure to let us know in the comments below!
Ain’t No Sunshine – Bill Withers
Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me – Elton John & George Michael
Total Eclipse Of The Heart – Bonnie Tyler
Walking On Sunshine – Katrina And The Waves
Dancing In The Dark – Bruce Springsteen
I Can See Clearly Now – Johnny Nash
Steal My Sunshine – Len
A Sky Full Of Stars – Coldplay
Under Cover Of Darkness – The Strokes
Blinded By The Light – Manfred Mann’s Earth Band
Black Hole Sun – Soundgarden
Eclipse – Pink Floyd