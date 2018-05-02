12 face hearing in Penn State frat pledge's fall death case

Members of a Penn State fraternity charged after the FBI was able to recover security camera footage from a basement bar area the night a pledge was fatally injured are headed to court for a preliminary hearing.

Twelve members of the shuttered Beta Theta Pi chapter face the Wednesday hearing that will determine if there’s enough evidence to send the charges to county court for trial.

They face charges related to the February 2017 death of 19-year-old pledge Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey, who fell several times and consumed a significant amount of alcohol at the house.

The hearing comes a day after the state attorney general’s office announced it was dropping the most serious allegations of involuntary manslaughter and assault against five of the 12.