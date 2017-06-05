102 pounds of Marijuana seized

The Mini-Cassia Drug Task Force, the Minidoka County Sheriff’s Office, the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office and the Rupert Police Department seized approximately 102 pounds of Marijuana from three individuals Sunday.

32-year-old Sou Cha of Minnesota, 42-year-old Doua Chang of California and 34-year-old Cheng Yang of Wisconsin were arrested and each were charged with Conspiracy and Trafficking in Marijuana. All three were booked into jail and bail was set at $250,000.00 each.

Police say the approximate street value of the 102 pounds is approximately $150,000 in its bulk form, and when it is broken down and sold on the street at smaller quantities, the approximate street value is approximately $650,000.00.

Authorities say this investigation is ongoing.

