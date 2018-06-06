100-year-old woman dies from injuries after robbery in UK

Police in Britain say a 100-year-old woman who suffered a broken neck in a street robbery has died.

Derbyshire Police said Zofija Kaczan died early Wednesday morning after suffering multiple injuries in an attack on May 28.

Police are urging members of the public to come forward with any information that might lead to an arrest.

Detective Chief Inspector Darren De’ath called the crime “absolutely horrific.”

He says police are pursuing a number of leads. However, a 39-year-old man who had been arrested in the case has been released although police say he is still under investigation.

The robbery took place in the town of Normanton, 125 miles (200 kilometers) north of London.