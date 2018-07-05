10-year-old boy dies while scuba diving in northwest Utah

WENDOVER, Utah (AP) – Law enforcement authorities say a 10-year-old boy died while scuba diving with his father in northwest Utah.



Tooele County sheriff’s office Lt. Ron Johnson says the boy died Wednesday. He had been at the 60-foot-deep Blue Lake with his father, who is a certified scuba diver.



Johnson says the boy experienced “some issues from possibly ascending too quickly” to the surface and emergency personnel were unable to resuscitate him.



A cause of death has not been determined, but Johnson described the situation as a “dive-related accident.”



He says authorities will check the equipment used by the boy and his father to determine whether a malfunction could have caused the boy’s quick ascension.