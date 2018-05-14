10 kids removed from squalid California home, parents held

Police say they have removed 10 children from a squalid Northern California home and charged their parents with neglect and torture.

Police in Fairfield north of San Francisco said Monday that the children range in age from 4 months to 12 years.

Lt. Greg Hurlbut says an investigation revealed a lengthy period of “severe physical and emotional abuse.”

He says 29-year-old father Jonathan Allen faces nine counts of felony torture and 30-year-old mother Ina Rogers faces child neglect charges.

The investigation began after police responded in March to a report of a missing 12-year-old.

Nine other children were found living in what Hurlbut says were “squalid and unsafe conditions.”

Court records do not indicate whether the parents have lawyers.