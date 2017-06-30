1 year later, Utah man stuck in Venezuela jail amid unrest

The parents of a Utah man imprisoned in Venezuela a year ago as of Friday fear their son will die in a Caracas jail amid growing volatility in the South American country.

Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson has been brought in by Joshua Holt’s family to try to pry open negotiations with government of Nicolas Maduro over a humanitarian release.

The U.S. government has raised Holt’s case to the highest levels of the Venezuelan government. It renewed a call Thursday for his release.

The 25-year-old Joshua Holt traveled to Venezuela in June 2016 to marry a Venezuelan woman.

The couple was as arrested at her family’s Caracas apartment by Venezuelan police who alleged Holt was stockpiling weapons.

Laurie and Jason Holt insist their son innocent.

