$1 million bond set for man accused of shooting at trooper

Bonafacio Carlos Taffola (Left), Arcenio Sosa Solo-Rio (Right)

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) – TWIN FALLS, Idaho (AP) – A 26-year-old man authorities say shot at an Idaho State Police trooper has been charged with aggravated assault and is being held on $1 million bond.

The Times-News reports that Arcenio Solorio Sosa was arraigned Thursday in 5th District Court and is also facing charges of trafficking in marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.

Authorities say the trooper wasn’t injured.

Police say troopers were attempting to arrest 24-year-old Carlos Tafolla Bonifacio of Jerome in a Twin Falls parking lot last week when Sosa shot at a trooper.

Bonifacio has been charged with trafficking in marijuana, with his bond set at $500,000.

Idaho State Police say they seized about $75,000 worth of drugs.