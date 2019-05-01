1 killed in train vs truck crash

LINCOLN COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT) – A man is dead after the truck he was driving was hit by a train.

The accident happened about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at the railroad crossing on West Pole Line Road near Arkoosh Road, close to the Gooding County/Lincoln County line.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, died at the scene.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Shoshone Police Department, Gooding County Sheriff’s Office, ISP, Lincoln County EMS, Shoshone City and Rural Fire, as well as the Lincoln County Coroner and Union Pacific Railroad all responded.

