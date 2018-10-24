BOISE, Idaho (AP) – Authorities say one person was shot and wounded along the Boise River Greenbelt.
The Boise Police Department said on Twitter the shooting happened around 7 p.m. between Whitewater Park and Veterans Memorial Parkway.
Police say the victim was taken to a hospital and that a suspect was arrested.
Police say the victim and suspect are known to each other.
An investigation is ongoing.
1 injured in shooting on Boise Greenbelt
