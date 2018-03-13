1 dead when charter bus carrying high school students plunges into Alabama ravine

At least one person was killed Tuesday when a charter bus filled with high school students plunged into an Alabama ravine — a crash that sent at least 20 people to 10 different hospitals.

The bus was returning to Houston, Texas after a school trip when it fell into a ravine on Interstate 10 in Baldwin County just before 6 a.m., WKRG reported.

“We have multiple injuries; the bus went down into a ravine,” said Chris Elliott, a Baldwin County commissioner who helped out at the county emergency management center following the crash. “The fire department and officers are having to rappel down into the area to get into it.”

Channelview Independent School District spokesman Mark Kramer confirmed to Fox News the bus was carrying band students from Channelview High School. They were reportedly coming back from Disney World in Florida.

The high school band posted a photo on its Facebook page with several members wearing Mickey Mouse ears hours before the crash.

Several ambulances and helicopters responded to the scene. Reports indicated at least 12 people were seriously injured, and at least 45 people were on the bus, FOX10 reported.

Mike Burke, a spokesman at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola, Florida, said about 20 patients had been brought to the hospital by ambulance and helicopter, “and more are on the way.”

Interstate 10 was shut down after the incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.