1 dead in Union Pacific train crash in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) – A Union Pacific train crashed into the back of another in southeast Wyoming, killing at least one crew member, injuring two others and leaving another missing.



Lt. Don Hollingshead of the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office tells KGAB-AM the crash was reported around 7:45 p.m. Thursday about 18 miles west of Cheyenne.



No hazardous materials were involved and there were no threats to the public in a sparsely populated area where the crash occurred.



No other details were released.



A spokeswoman with Union Pacific could not immediately be reached for comment Friday.