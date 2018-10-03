1 child killed, 3 injured after Texas school bus crashes

School officials say one child was killed and three others were injured after their school bus crashed in North Texas.

The Mesquite Independent School District says a bus carrying 41 students from Terry Middle School crashed Wednesday afternoon. Aerial video showed the bus lying on its side in a ditch with its rear half showing scorch marks. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the wreck.

The district confirmed on its Facebook page Wednesday evening that one student had died. The child was not identified.

The 37 uninjured students were later returned to the school where counselors were on hand to meet them and their families.

Mesquite is a suburb just east of Dallas.