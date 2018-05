ELMORE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Elmore County Deputies stopped a vehicle on Interstate 84 in Elmore County Wednesday, and during this traffic stop, an ECSO K9 was deployed.

The K9 alerted to the odor of a controlled substance and approximately 60 pounds of marijuana was seized.

Deputies arrested 24-year-old Jordan J. Freberg of Minnesota charges of Drug Trafficking in Marijuana.

Officials said this is an ongoing investigation.