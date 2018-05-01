1 arrest in Seattle as May Day marches set to begin

MGN Online

MGN Online

SEATTLE (AP) – Police in Seattle say one person was arrested as May Day marches were expected to begin in the Pacific Northwest.



The Seattle Police Department said on Twitter that a masked man was arrested Tuesday afternoon for throwing a rock at Amazon’s newest headquarters building known as The Spheres.



The Seattle Times reports Amazon had locked doors throughout their campus earlier in preparation for rallies including the March for Immigrant and Workers Rights as well as a groups protesting the construction of a new youth jail.



Thousands across the country last year peacefully chanted, picketed and protested against President Donald Trump’s immigration and labor policies on May Day, despite a small pocket of violent unrest in the Pacific Northwest where police made arrests and shut down protests.