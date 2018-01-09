An attorney for the co-founder of opposition research firm Fusion GPS revealed during a closed-door interview this summer with congressional investigators that “somebody’s already been killed” as a result of the publication of the anti-Trump dossier.

“He wants to be very careful to protect his sources,” Josh Levy, an attorney for Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson, said during an Aug. 22 Senate Judiciary Committee interview of his client. “Somebody’s already been killed as a result of the publication of this dossier and no harm should come to anybody related to this honest work.”

Levy doesn’t elaborate on who was killed. The website BuzzFeed first published the dossier online last January, airing its unverified allegations about President Trump’s connections with Russia.

The Levy statement was contained as part of the lengthy transcript of Simpson’s interview with committee investigators, released Tuesday by Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein.

“The innuendo and misinformation circulating about the transcript are part of a deeply troubling effort to undermine the investigation into potential collusion and obstruction of justice,” Feinstein said in a statement. “The only way to set the record straight is to make the transcript public.”

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley had opposed releasing the transcript, saying certain “investigative factors” must be considered to protect information during an ongoing inquiry.

Simpson’s firm commissioned the dossier, which was written by former British MI6 agent Christopher Steele.

Trump has derided the dossier as politically motivated, and several GOP-led committees are investigating whether it formed the basis for the FBI’s initial investigation into Russian election interference.

